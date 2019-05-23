Narendra Modi thanks PM Imran Khan

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his Pakistani counterpart PM Imran Khan for wishing him over election victory.



Commenting on PM Imran Khan tweet, Modi said “Thank you PM Imran Khan.”

He went on to say “I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes.”

Modi added, “I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region.”

Earlier, Pakistani PM Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated on the electoral victory in general elections.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies," he tweeted as results showed the BJP was on course to win the election for the second consecutive term.

"Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Indian PM and allies are currently leading on 350 seats, NDTV reported Thursday.

