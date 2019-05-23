Modi’s 99-year-old mother joins celebrations as she greets BJP supporters outside her house

India’s returning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s triumph in the Lok Sabha polls is also being celebrated by his elderly mother who greeted supporters on Thursday.





As per reports, Modi’s elderly mother, Heeraben Modi aged 99 greeted supporters outside her residence in Gandhinagar of Gujarat on Thursday amidst celebratory slogans echoing all around after BJP’s exceptional win in the Indian elections.

Modi had met his mother before casting his vote Ahmedabad during Lok Sabha’s third phase of polling on April 23.

Circulating pictures showed the premier being blessed by his mother as he touched her feet.

The right-wing party’s supremo was in the lead in Varanasi with a margin on 169,000 votes while the party is also retaining its stronghold in the Modi’s home state of Gujarat.