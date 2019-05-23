ICC World Cup: Sarfaraz confident with Pakistan's bowling attack as Wahab, Amir enter squad

During the Captain’s Media Day ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed his confidence in the team’s bowling attack after a change in the squad.

The wicketkeeper-batsmen during the presser with captains of all ten playing teams in the ICC World Cup 2019, revealed that he has high expectations from Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir who were replaced by Junaid Khan and Faheem Ashraf.

Asked about the objective behind replacing the two players after the defeat in the five-match ODI against England with Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz stated: “Definitely we lost the series, both of them are our senior players, that is why we took them. Wahab because he knows how to play wide balls. So I am very confident in my bowling attack.”

Moreover, regarding his overall thoughts before entering the tournament as captain of the team Sarfaraz expressed his pleasure at being part of the tournament and captaining the team: “Its great to be a part of this tournament and great to be a captaining the team and we all are ready to play and do well in this World Cup as a team, Insha’Allah.”

During the press conference, the captain was also asked whether he would want to repeat history by winning the World Cup after 1992 and later becoming the prime minister of the country as well.

“I will try my best to win the world cup here but I don’t know about my future,” replied Sarfaraz with a chuckle.