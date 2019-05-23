close
Thu May 23, 2019
Business

Web Desk
May 23, 2019

Govt paid $5.72bn as external debt servicing

Karachi: The government paid off $5.72bn as external debt during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, according to data  released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The government paid off $4.13 billion as principal and $1.58bn as interest accrued on the total debt.

The data shows Pakistan paid off   $1.95 debt  during the third quarter out of which $1.46bn were paid off as principal and $490 million as interest on total debt.  

