Pakistan players reveal sentiments about World Cup 2019 in heartwarming video

LAHORE: Pakistan players after having their World Cup 2019 kits expressed their feeling in a video shared by the cricket board.



The PCB on Tuesday unveiled the kit a day after it finalized the 15-day squad for the event.

Sarfaraz: World Cup is a major event where heroes are created

Shoaib Malik: It makes us proud and it is a feeling that can not be expressed in words. All I want to do is to do well for the country.

Mohammad Hafeez: It is a proud feeling to wear this green kit, I want to fullful my dream of winning the World Cup.

Mohammad Hasnain credited PSL 2019 for giving him a new life and woved to give his best in the world tournament.

It is a great feeling, said Fakhar Zaman. Champions Trophy completely changed my cricket and I will be immensely elated when I perform well in the World Cup.

Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi who have played U-19 World Cup for Pakistan recalled their passion and feeling. It gives you a sense of responsibility to represent your country, Sohail added.