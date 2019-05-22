Pakistan players reveal sentiments about World Cup 2019 in heartwarming video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan players after having their World Cup 2019 kits expressed their feeling in a video shared by the cricket board.
The PCB on Tuesday unveiled the kit a day after it finalized the 15-day squad for the event.
Sarfaraz: World Cup is a major event where heroes are created
Shoaib Malik: It makes us proud and it is a feeling that can not be expressed in words. All I want to do is to do well for the country.
Mohammad Hafeez: It is a proud feeling to wear this green kit, I want to fullful my dream of winning the World Cup.
Mohammad Hasnain credited PSL 2019 for giving him a new life and woved to give his best in the world tournament.
It is a great feeling, said Fakhar Zaman. Champions Trophy completely changed my cricket and I will be immensely elated when I perform well in the World Cup.
Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi who have played U-19 World Cup for Pakistan recalled their passion and feeling. It gives you a sense of responsibility to represent your country, Sohail added.
LAHORE: Pakistan players after having their World Cup 2019 kits expressed their feeling in a video shared by the cricket board.
The PCB on Tuesday unveiled the kit a day after it finalized the 15-day squad for the event.
Sarfaraz: World Cup is a major event where heroes are created
Shoaib Malik: It makes us proud and it is a feeling that can not be expressed in words. All I want to do is to do well for the country.
Mohammad Hafeez: It is a proud feeling to wear this green kit, I want to fullful my dream of winning the World Cup.
Mohammad Hasnain credited PSL 2019 for giving him a new life and woved to give his best in the world tournament.
It is a great feeling, said Fakhar Zaman. Champions Trophy completely changed my cricket and I will be immensely elated when I perform well in the World Cup.
Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi who have played U-19 World Cup for Pakistan recalled their passion and feeling. It gives you a sense of responsibility to represent your country, Sohail added.