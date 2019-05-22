close
Wed May 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 22, 2019

Friendship with China cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 22, 2019

BISHKEK: In meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said friendship with China is cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Qureshi met with Chinese FM Wang Yi in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China is our close friend and a strong partner. He commended Chinese support to Pakistan on important matters and its role in regional peace and stability.

The foreign minister also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the successful conduct of second Belt and Road Forum. He said the success of this forum is a manifestation of international community's trust on Chinese policies.

