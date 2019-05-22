NAB arrests SECMC chief Khurshid Jamali

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Chairman of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Khurshid Anwer Jamali and three others on allegations of corruption in Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

According to sources, Jamali’s arrest warrants were issued two days ago. He was named in NAB’s investigation in Dispatch and Transmission Line of Nooriabad Power Plant.

The SECMC chief was also among those being investigated in fake accounts case and was on Exit Control List.

Sources pointed out that, his arrest is very significant as he has been working since many years on numerous projects with the Sindh government as consultant.