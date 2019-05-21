Pakistan's external inflows stand at Rs 524.457 billion in 9 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's net external financing during first nine months (July-March) of current fiscal year increased to Rs 524.457 billion as compared to the net external financing of Rs 524.299 billion during same period of the year 2017-18.

According to detail issued by ministry of finance on Tuesday, under "project aid" Pakistan received Rs 250.267 billion while under "programme loans", the country got Rs 443.014 billion during July-March 2018-19.

Similarly, through other loans, Pakistan received Rs 326.684 billion and through grants, an amount of Rs 16.283 billion was received during the period under review.



Through project loans and grants outside Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) Pakistan received an amount of Rs 3.746 billion.

Gross external financing stood at Rs 1.04 trillion while Pakistan paid Rs 515.537 billion as repayment of external debt compared to Rs 303.4 billion during same period of last year.