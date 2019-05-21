Junaid Khan vs Wahab Riaz: Who's more deserving for World Cup 2019?

LONDON: It was being expected that Amir and Asif would make their place in the World Cup squad, but the shocking return of Wahab Riaz has caused quite a stir.

Chief selector Inzaman-ul-Haq Monday announced final 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup. He recalled Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir and left-arm paceman, Wahab Riaz, dropping the fast bowler Junaid Khan, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and opener Abid Ali for the mega event of cricket.

It would surely be a shocking moment for all three players to have the news of their expulsion from the final 15 even after being selected in the preliminary squad.

Junaid Khan, who had suffered the same twice in 2011, 2015, appeared to be heartbroken and could not stop himself from protesting the decision that left him and others in tears.

Thugh Junaid Khan did not achieved much in his two outings against England either, leaking runs at a high rate in both, yet he has reservations over his ouster in favour of Wahab that itself has question marks all over it.

"I don't want to say anything. Truth is bitter," he tweeted along with the photo, which he later deleted.

The 33-year-old, a veteran of two World Cups in 2011 and 2015, played the last of 79 ODIs against India in the ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham on June 4, 2017. He was smashed for 87 runs from just 8.4 overs as India thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs. Though Pakistan went on to win the title, Wahab played no further role in their Champions Trophy campaign.



Wahab Riaz has taken two wickets in his last 10 ODIs and not played an ODI in two years. In 2018, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur had famously discarded Wahab Riaz "for not winning the team any matches in years."

Have look at Junain Khan and Wahab Riaz's ICC achievements.





Some ODI numbers on Wahab v Junaid

In England:

Wahab - 4 wickets, average 96 & economy of 6.7

Junaid - 11 wickets, average 36 & economy of 5.6

Since 2015 World Cup:

Wahab 25 wickets at average of 47 & economy of 5.8

Junaid 35 wickets at average of 36 & economy of 5.7