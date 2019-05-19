'If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran': Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stern warning to Tehran, saying that it would be "the official end of Iran" if it wants to fight.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been escalated recently as the US has builds up its military presence close to Iran, deploying a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over what it termed Iranian "threats."

In his tweet Trump said: "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again."





On the other hand, Iran´s foreign minister Saturday downplayed the prospect of a new war in the region , saying Tehran opposed it and no party was under the "illusion" the Islamic republic could be confronted.



Mohammad Javad Zarif had said: "We are certain that there will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region."

Iran-US relations hit a new low last year as US Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions, saying that Tehran was scaling back its nuclear program.