Funeral prayers offered for Qamar Zaman Kaira's son Usama in Lalamusa

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son Usama Qamar was laid to rest along with his friend in Lalamusa on Saturday.

Usama, student of Lahore’s Government College who passed away on Friday night after a car accident in the hometown of the PPP leader was laid to rest with his friend Hamza Butt who also could not survive the crash.

As per reports, the accident had occurred when Usama’s vehicle travelling at a high speed had hit a tree leading to the deaths of both the passengers.

The funeral prayers for the two deceased were attended by top leadership of PPP and other parties including chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other notable personalities had also expressed their condolences to the PPP leader over his teenage son’s demise.