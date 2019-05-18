ICC World Cup 2019: Waqar Younis says Pakistan ready for challenge

Former pacer and head-coach Waqar Younis has said that although Pakistan have lost the series but he feels they are ready for the World Cup challenge.



England thrashed Pakistan by three wickets in the fourth One-day International to clinch the series 3-0 at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Waqar Younis took to Twitter saying “Although Pakistan lost the series but I feel they are ready for the World Cup challenge.”

The former head coach went on to say “Instead of putting numbers on social media and dragging them (Pakistani players) down, let’s rally behind them and give them support and confidence they deserve.”



