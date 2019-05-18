close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
May 18, 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Waqar Younis says Pakistan ready for challenge

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, May 18, 2019

Former pacer and head-coach Waqar Younis has said that although Pakistan have lost the series but he feels they are ready for the World Cup challenge.

England thrashed Pakistan by three wickets in the fourth One-day International to clinch the series 3-0 at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets in fourth ODI to clinch series 3-0

England had won the toss and elected to field. Batting first, Pakistan's Babar Azam scored a brilliant hundred to steer the team to 340 for seven against the hosts.

Waqar Younis took to Twitter saying “Although Pakistan lost the series but I feel they are ready for the World Cup challenge.”

The former head coach went on to say “Instead of putting numbers on social media and dragging them (Pakistani players) down, let’s rally behind them and give them support and confidence they deserve.” 



Latest News

More From Sports