Noah Centineo to step in the shoes of He-Man in next project

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Famed American actor Noah Centineo will be seen in the He-Man avatar in his next project.
The 23-year-old heartthrob who is preferably known for his role in Netflix romance ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is about to be seen as a superhero in his next project.
The film titled ‘Masters of the Universe’ is based on highly successful He-Man toyline.
Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum are updating a script this time for He-Man.
The release date for the movie according to Sony pictures is 5th March, 2021.
Famed American actor Noah Centineo will be seen in the He-Man avatar in his next project.
The 23-year-old heartthrob who is preferably known for his role in Netflix romance ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is about to be seen as a superhero in his next project.
The film titled ‘Masters of the Universe’ is based on highly successful He-Man toyline.
Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum are updating a script this time for He-Man.
The release date for the movie according to Sony pictures is 5th March, 2021.