Noah Centineo to step in the shoes of He-Man in next project

Famed American actor Noah Centineo will be seen in the He-Man avatar in his next project.



The 23-year-old heartthrob who is preferably known for his role in Netflix romance ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is about to be seen as a superhero in his next project.

The film titled ‘Masters of the Universe’ is based on highly successful He-Man toyline.

Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum are updating a script this time for He-Man.

The release date for the movie according to Sony pictures is 5th March, 2021.