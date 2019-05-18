Houston Mayor attends Iftar dinner

Houston is a big diverse family and the Muslim community is an important part of that diversity, said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at an Iftar dinner.



"It's a great city. As we say, it's the most diverse city in the United States," Turner said at annual Ramadan Iftar dinner arranged by Karachi Houston Sister City Association along with the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH).

An estimated 2,500 people gathered for the annual Houston Iftar Ramadan dinner.

"In this city we cherish and build relationships, we stand up for each other, we protect each other, we support each other, we undergird each other, we embrace one another and we say to the rest of the globe, if you want to see what a family looks like, come to the city of Houston",he said.

President Karachi Sister City association Saeed Shaikh presented the welcome address and thank all the volunteers and other organization for their cooperation.

Member of Congress Shiela Jackson,Al green, oil tycoon Javed Anwer, ISGH President Sohail Syed and prominent community leader MJ Khan also spoke on this occasion.







