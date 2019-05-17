KSE-100 index plunges by 804 points

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index plunged by 804 points (2.43 percent) to close at 33,166 points.



A total of 63,321,430 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.757 billion.

Out of 305 companies, share prices of 32 companies recorded increase while 260 companies registered decrease whereas 13 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Limited with a volume of 15,343,500 and price per share of Rs 4.00, Pak International Bulk with a volume of 5,603,500 and price per share of Rs 8.04 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 5,198,000 and price per share of Rs 9.25.