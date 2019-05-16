IMF agreement not reason behind increase in dollar price: Asad Umar

Asad Umar on Thursday said increase in dollar price against Pakistani rupee is not caused by the agreement which Pakistan and IMF reached recently.

In an informal talk with the media, he said there was no such condition attached to the agreement.

He said the issue of rupee's decline will be raised in the Finance Affairs Committee.

State Minister For Revenue Hammad Azhar said the issue of increase in dollar's value against rupee was related to the State Bank of Pakistan.

He said the government has only one representative in the body that decides monitory policy.



