close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 15, 2019

Bilawal Bhutto writes letter to NAB

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 15, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has responded to the letter of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has confirmed.

In the letter, Bilawal writes he could not appear before the anti-graft body on May 17 owing to some crucial engagements.


Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the NAB to set any date in the next week so that he could appear before it.

The advisor said “PPP chairman he received letter from NAB on May 13. The letter was written on May 08.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan