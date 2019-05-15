Bilawal Bhutto writes letter to NAB

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has responded to the letter of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab has confirmed.



In the letter, Bilawal writes he could not appear before the anti-graft body on May 17 owing to some crucial engagements.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the NAB to set any date in the next week so that he could appear before it.

The advisor said “PPP chairman he received letter from NAB on May 13. The letter was written on May 08.”