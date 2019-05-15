US dollar jumps to Rs146.25 in open market

KARACHI: The rupee continued its declining trend against the dollar in the open market on Wednesday.



The dollar reached the all-time high in Pakistan after an increase of Rs2.25 and was being traded at Rs146.25, according to the rates released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at Rs144 against the greenback, 0.20 percent weaker from the previous closing of Rs143.70.



