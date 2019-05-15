close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
May 15, 2019

US dollar jumps to Rs146.25 in open market

Business

Web Desk
Wed, May 15, 2019

KARACHI: The rupee continued its declining trend against the dollar in the open market on Wednesday.

The dollar reached the all-time high in Pakistan after an increase of Rs2.25 and was being traded at Rs146.25, according to the rates released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at Rs144 against the greenback, 0.20 percent weaker from the previous closing of Rs143.70.


Latest News

More From Business