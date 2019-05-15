Pakistan vs England: Imam blames bowlers for loss despite big total in 3rd ODI

BRISTOL: Century-maker Imam-ul-Haq has blamed the bowlers for the loss against England despite having set a mammoth target for the hosts.



Opening batsman Jonny Bairstow’s blistering 128 off 93 balls helped World Cup favourites to a six-wicket win in the third one-day international on Tuesday as they went 2-0 up in a five-match series with two to play.

Imam felt Pakistan had a total they could defend although their cause was not helped by some naive bowling from an inexperienced attack and slipshod fielding.



"The score was enough, 360 was a really good total," Imam said.

"We just lost a couple of catches that cost us and our bowlers did not stick to the plan," the 23-year-old left-handed opener added

Pakistan have made several recent tours of England and in 2017 they beat arch-rivals India in the final of the 50-over Champions Trophy at The Oval in south London.

"We came here in the Champions Trophy so we know what these wickets are like," said Imam ahead of Friday’s fourth ODI at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, where the teams can expect another ideal batting pitch.

"We know England are going to come hard at us, and we have to bowl better and play better cricket to win."