Sat May 11, 2019
Sports

May 11, 2019

Pakistan go down fighting against England in sensational 2nd ODI

SOUTHAMPTON: Pakistan lost the second One-day International against England by 12 runs after a great fightback here at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Chasing a huge total of 374, Pakistani batsmen never lost hope as they replied with an almost equally big score of 361 for seven.

It was a high-scoring match with a grand total of 734 runs for ten wickets in 100 overs as one century each and five half-centuries were made by both teams in the match.

