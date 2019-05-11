Pakistan go down fighting against England in sensational 2nd ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOUTHAMPTON: Pakistan lost the second One-day International against England by 12 runs after a great fightback here at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.
Chasing a huge total of 374, Pakistani batsmen never lost hope as they replied with an almost equally big score of 361 for seven.
It was a high-scoring match with a grand total of 734 runs for ten wickets in 100 overs as one century each and five half-centuries were made by both teams in the match.
SOUTHAMPTON: Pakistan lost the second One-day International against England by 12 runs after a great fightback here at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.
Chasing a huge total of 374, Pakistani batsmen never lost hope as they replied with an almost equally big score of 361 for seven.
It was a high-scoring match with a grand total of 734 runs for ten wickets in 100 overs as one century each and five half-centuries were made by both teams in the match.