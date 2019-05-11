Shahid Kapoor faces wrath for walking away with the car door open

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is the latest celebrity to be facing the wrath of the internet after he jumped out of the car, without shutting the door.



In a circulating footage on the internet, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport sporting a casual look and sitting in his car digging for something to keep in his backpack.

However, what followed led to numerous netizens getting irked at the super star for what they interpreted to be arrogance after he walked away without shutting the door of the car.

Some social media users called him out saying the ‘fame has gotten to his head’ while other complained that shutting the door after getting out of the car is common courtesy and one shouldn’t rely on other people to do tasks as minute as this.

