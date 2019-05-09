Mansha Pasha calls Kumail Nanjiani an 'apologist', endorses Hasan Minhaj instead

While desi comedians like Kumail Nanjiani and Hasan Minhaj are taking over global stages and presenting their cultures to a wider international audience, some argue that they may not be doing a good job presenting a comprehensive image of where they come from.

Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Mansha Pasha announced her endorsement with Indian-American Hasan Minhaj on Thursday, while calling out Kumail Nanjiani for depicting desi women as ‘blubbering idiots.’

“I like hasan minhaj so much more than kumail najiani. Correct me if im wrong but nanjiani seems like an apologist (his movie showed desi women to be blubbering idiots) where as hasan is more balanced imho. They are both desi comedians so dont think its an unfair comparision,” she stated on Twitter.

Pakistani-American Kumail Nanjiani who co-produced the Academy Award nominated film The Big Sick with his wife Emily V. Gordon, played his own role in the film showing his real-life love story where he does show Pakistani women getting paraded around him for marriage all the while he has the eyes for his blonde girlfriend who had been in coma.