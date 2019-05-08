Liverpool stun Messi's Barcelona to reach Champions League final

LONDON: Liverpool made one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to outplay Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and advancing to their second successive final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

The team manager Jurgen Klopp commended his side as "mentality giants" after stunning victory that left Lionel Messi and Barcelona utterly shell-shocked.

Two goals each from stand-in forward Divock Origi and half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum raised the confidence of the team mates after which Liverpool appeared to be more formidable to upset the opponents.



Juergen Klopp's side will play the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur, with the Dutch side leading 1-0 from the first leg in London.

The Liverpool not only had a huge task to climb on the scoreboard after last week´s 3-0 loss at the Camp Nou, but were deprived of two of their stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to injury.