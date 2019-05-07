Pakistan:Today Sehr and Iftar timings for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta; 07-05-2019

Today is the first day of Ramadan 2019 in Pakistan, with millions of Muslims seeking the blessings of Allah (SWT) by abstaining from eating and drinking between Sehr and Iftar time (Dusk till Dawn).

They braved mainly hot weather in most parts of the Islamic Republic on the first day of the holy month.

Muslims started their fast with Sehri meal and will break it at sunset with an Iftar feast.

Below are Sehr and Iftar timings for two major school of thoughts: Fiqa Hanafia (Sunni) and Jafaria (Shia) living in five major cities of Pakistan and their suburbs on first Ramadan 2019.

Sehr and Iftar time for various cities of Pakistan



First Ramadan: Karachi Sehr and Iftar Timing

Hanafia



Sehr : 4:29 am - Iftar : 7:05 pm

Jafaria:

Sehr : 4:19 am - Iftar : 7:15 pm



First Ramadan: Lahore Sehr and Iftar Timing

Sehr : 3:41 am - Iftar: 6:47 pm

Jafaria:

Sehr: 3:31 am - Iftar: 6:57 pm



Islamabad Sehr and Iftar Timing

Sehr : 3:40 am - Iftar 6:56 pm

Jafria:

Sher 3:30 am - Iftar 7:06 pm

Peshawar Sehr and Iftar Timing

Sehr : 3:40 am - Iftar 7:03 pm

Jafria:

Sehr: 3:34 am - Ifar 7:13 pm

Quetta Sehr and Iftar Timing

Sehr : 4:15 am - Iftar 7:14 pm

Jafria:

Sher: 4:05 am - Iftar: 7:24 pm



