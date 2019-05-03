close
Fri May 03, 2019
Business

Web Desk
May 3, 2019

IMF talks moving in positive direction: Hafeez Sheikh

Business

Web Desk
Fri, May 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Negotiations with IMF are moving in positive direction to reach a program that provides a platform for macro-economic development, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh on Friday.

Speaking at an Investment Conference, he said agreement with IMF will send a positive signal to other international financial institutions as well as countries regarding Pakistan's commitment to fiscal discipline.

Sheikh  said the upcoming budget will include  steps aimed at addressing gaps in current account deficit and fiscal deficit for attaining sustainable economic growth.

He said the government's measures have resulted in reduction in imports and increase in exports and remittances.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said steps have also been taken to decrease expenditures, and coordinated efforts are underway to increase revenue. 

