Ananya Pandey talks about her crush on Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey have made the news quite often with the buzz suggesting that the two have something brewing between them and it looks like the newbie starlet has finally opened up about her crush on the heartthrob.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya had spoken about her crush on Kartik claiming it to be normal for someone young like her to have crushes.

"I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush on someone. I’m open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I’m lucky I’ve got a chance to work with him,” she stated.

Earlier during her interview on Koffee with Karan alongside the cast of Student of the Year 2, Ananya was reminded that she has competition as Sara Ali Khan, who also has a crush on Kartik will now be working with him in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal.

To this, Ananya had replied: “Yeah, so I want to go on that date where Sara and him are going."