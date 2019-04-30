How to keep yourself hydrated during Ramzan!

The holy month of Ramzan is falling in the months of May and June during which temperatures remained extreme.

While fasting it becomes all more difficult to keep the body hydrated. The solution to the problem is simple! Drink a lot of water when you can and flood your iftari and sehri with fruits and veggies that have high water content, in order to maintain a good amount of liquid in the body.

Importance of water for the body

Around 70 per cent of the human body is made up of water and we use it for pretty much every bodily function - from regulating body temperature to removing waste to lubricating joints, to carrying oxygen to the cells. That is the main reason why we feel so fatigued, dizzy and moody when we are dehydrated.

Eat it up

Drinking plenty of water is the best known way to stay hydrated, however during the fasting season your water or fluid intake becomes limited. So the best alternative is to add water-rich food items at seher and iftaar to keep the H2O balance just right. Fill up your kitchen and fridge with the following items and stay hydrated and fit throughout the holy month.

1. Watermelon

Based on its name, it is no surprise that this fruit is made up of 92 per cent water. But the salt, calcium and magnesium it contains is what makes it ideal for rehydration, according to a study at the University of Aberdeen Medical School. The fruit is also a good source of potassium, vitamin A and vitamin C.

2. Celery

Include celery stalks in your salads as they contain about 95 per cent water. Celery stalks are high in fibre and rich in minerals including potassium and vitamin K.

3. Cucumbers

Composed of 96 per cent water, cucumbers have no saturated fat or cholesterol, and are very high in vitamin K, vitamin B6 and iron. This veggie has the highest water content and is perfect for salads.

You can even simply slice it up and have it with a tasty dip. Want to pump up cucumber’s hydrating power even more? Try blending it with non fat yoghurt, mint, and ice cubes to make cucumber drink.

4. Strawberries

Strawberries are the perfect sweet treat for staying hydrated. They are 92 per cent water and are loaded with fibre and vitamin C.

5. Smoothies

Can’t choose just one hydrating option? Slurping down a fruit or vegetable smoothie is a great way to combine your favourite flavours into one nutritionally-packed glass. Not only will your drink be yummy but you will be all refreshed and hydrated.

6. Sports drinks

In addition to the electrolytes and protein included in most of the sports drinks, the sugar and sodium they have can bring a drained body back to balance faster than water. This is the best option if you plan to work out during Ramzan.

7. Coconut water

There is a reason people go nuts for this tropical drink. Coconut water is low in carbohydrates, rich in potassium and is one of the most hydrating drinks. According to a study in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the all-natural beverage is effective in rehydrating instantly in scorching summers.