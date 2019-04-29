close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 29, 2019
Met Office not expecting record heatwave this year

Met Office not expecting record heatwave this year
Read More

Heatwave alert issued for Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday issued a heatwave alert for Karachi between May 1st and...

Read More

Heatwave alert in Karachi: Emergency declared in KMC hospitals

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 29, 2019

KARACHI: The Sindh government and Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday issued heatwave alerts to all the concerned departments and emergency services.

All the 13 health facilities under KMC management were put on high alert to address any untoward situation in the metropolis.

Related Stories

On the other hand, the provincial government has also made necessary arrangements in this regard. Talking to media persons, Sindh Minister Murtaza Wahab said 24 ambulances in the city were reserved to meet any calamity in the city.

The Met office informed that a heatwave is likely to grip the Karachi city during 1 – 3 May 2019 during which the day maximum temperature would range in 40-42 C.

Winds flow will be from North/Northwest during day time, it added.

The PMD requested the authorities to take all the precautionary measures.

Latest News

More From Pakistan