Heatwave alert in Karachi: Emergency declared in KMC hospitals

KARACHI: The Sindh government and Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday issued heatwave alerts to all the concerned departments and emergency services.

All the 13 health facilities under KMC management were put on high alert to address any untoward situation in the metropolis.

On the other hand, the provincial government has also made necessary arrangements in this regard. Talking to media persons, Sindh Minister Murtaza Wahab said 24 ambulances in the city were reserved to meet any calamity in the city.



The Met office informed that a heatwave is likely to grip the Karachi city during 1 – 3 May 2019 during which the day maximum temperature would range in 40-42 C.

Winds flow will be from North/Northwest during day time, it added.

The PMD requested the authorities to take all the precautionary measures.