Heatwave alert issued for Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday issued a heatwave alert for Karachi between May 1st and 3rd.

According to a statement, the mercury would range between 40 and 42 C during the first three days of the next month.

"Day maximum temperature would range in 40-42 C during this period. Winds flow will be from North/Northwest during daytimes," said the statement.

The met office requested the authorities and all stakeholders to take precautionary measures and keep the people informed about its heatwave updates.



Hundreds of people had died in heatwave in Karachi when temperatures rose to unprecedented levels during the holy month of Ramazan in 2015.