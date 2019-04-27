Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari takes charge as DG Rangers Sindh

KARACHI: Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari assumed the charge as 14th Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Saturday.



A ceremony to this effect was held at Rangers Headquarters, where Major General Muhammad Saeed handed over the charge of Director General to Major Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari, said a statement issued here.

The outgoing officer called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday today with the Major general Omar Ahmed Bukhari also being present at the meeting.





