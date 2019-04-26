close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
World

Web Desk
April 26, 2019

Selfie with two gorillas in Congo goes viral

World

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 26, 2019

A selfie of park ranger in Congo with two gorillas Standing casually and turning their heads to stare straight at the camera has taken the internet by storm.

The selfie was taken by a ranger identified as Mathieu Shamavu at Virunga National Park in eastern Congo.

The photo shows two orphaned female gorillas posing like humans and the picture has gone viral since it was published on the park’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

The two gorillas standing casually and turning their heads to stare straight at the camera.

Describing the moment, Mathieu Shamavu opened up about how he captured the selfie.

He said “I was checking my phone when noticed Ndakazi and Ndeze mimicking the movements, so he took a picture with them.”

The gorillas had been raised by caretakers at the Senkwekwe Center after being rescued 12 years back in 2007 when they were babies.

