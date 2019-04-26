Katrina Kaif opens up about rapport with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Famed Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has opened up about her rapport with particular ex-colleagues including her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.



Recently in an interview with DNA, the ‘Bharat’ actress when asked about catching up with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone at recent social events, said:

"I do go through my own share of pain and angst. But I see no point in holding a grudge. Whoever it is, I don't see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones."

The 35-year old actress without mentioning Ranbir Kapoor further added:

"I don't think anyone is out there to hurt me. People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy."

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were dating each other in 2009.

Prior to that, Ranbir Kapoor was in a relation with Deepika Padukone and there were rumors that the reason behind the split of Ranbir and Deepika was Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, both Katrina and Ranbir are coming up with new projects.

Katrina will next be seen in ‘Bharat’ opposite Salman Khan and Ranbir is coming on the silver screen with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra'.