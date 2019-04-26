close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
World

Web Desk
April 26, 2019

Belt and Road Forum opens in Beijing

World

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 26, 2019

BEIJING:   Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday opened Second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Addressing the opening session, Xi  said BR projects need to be transparent and fiscally sustainable. 

There will also be "zero tolerance" for corruption, Xi said at a Belt and Road summit, adding that the initiative "is not an exclusive club". 

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Beijing on a four-day official visit, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, to attend the summit.

He will deliver a keynote speech in the inaugural session of the Forum today and participate in the Leaders’ Roundtable on the second day of the forum.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other several heads of state and government and corporate and business leaders.

During the visit, several Memorandums of Understanding and agreements will also be signed between Pakistan and China for cooperation in divers sectors.

The Prime Minister will address Pakistan Business and Investment Forum on Sunday.

