Fire breaks out at Lahore banking court, several important records damaged

LAHORE: The fire that broke out at Banking Court Lahore’s building earlier on Thursday has now been doused leaving court records damaged.

As per reports citing sources, the judges’ room and the chambers were set ablaze that left a number of significant records destroyed, however no casualties were reported.

Reports revealed further that the cause of fire had been due to a short circuit in the building of the court while additional investigations behind the incident are still underway.

A similar incident had occurred earlier this month when the sixth floor of the Prime Minister Secretariat building was set ablaze in Islamabad, due to a short circuit as well.