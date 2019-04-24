Here is how you can check your Osmania University Results 2018

New Delhi: The Osmania University on Tuesday announced the results of degree revaluation exam, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree exams.



1-Visit website of Osmania University- osmania.ac.in



2-Click on link that reads "Osmania University Results 2018.

3-Pick you course

4-Enter you roll number and date of birth to login

5-Your result will be displayed on the scree.