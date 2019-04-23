Two sons of wealthy spice trader were Sri Lanka hotel suicide bombers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Colombo:Two Muslim brothers played a key role in the Easter Sunday Sri Lanka blasts that killed more than 320 people, carrying out suicide attacks at different hotels, police sources told AFP Tuesday.
The brothers, sons of a wealthy Colombo spice trader, blew themselves up as guests queued for breakfast at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the capital, the source said.
The sources also revealed that a fourth hotel was targeted in the string of bombings, but the attack failed.
