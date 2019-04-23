close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
World

AFP
April 23, 2019

Two sons of wealthy spice trader were Sri Lanka hotel suicide bombers

Tue, Apr 23, 2019

Colombo:Two Muslim brothers played a key role in the Easter Sunday Sri Lanka blasts that killed more than 320 people, carrying out suicide attacks at different hotels, police sources told AFP Tuesday.

The brothers, sons of a wealthy Colombo spice trader, blew themselves up as guests queued for breakfast at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the capital, the source said.

The sources also revealed that a fourth hotel was targeted in the string of bombings, but the attack failed.

