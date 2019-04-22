WB Pakistan chief calls on Dr Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan Monday called on the Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here.



They discussed the ongoing projects being supported by the World Bank, according to press statement issue by the Finance Ministry.

The Advisor emphasized the need to expedite the finalization of the new financing in the pipeline before the end of Financial Year 2019.

He assured the Country Director that all approvals would be expedited to ensure timely disbursement, the statement said adding that it was also agreed that Chief Executive Officer, World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva, would meet the Prime Minister of Pakistan in China during his visit later this month there.