Sun Apr 21, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 22, 2019

Bodies of mother, two children recovered from house in Karachi

Mon, Apr 22, 2019

KARACHI:  The police recovered bodies of a woman and two children from a house in Orangi Town area of the port city late on Sunday.

As per details, the husband of a deceased had gone out to buy burger,  when he returned at 10 pm he found  the bodies of his wife and two children lying in a pool of blood. He immediately called the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered three bodies and shifted them to the medical facility for post-mortem. 

The deceased have been identified as Anila (32), Fatima (3) and Abdul hadi (3). 

Police found that the deceased throats were slit with a sharp object. While an investigation into the matter is underway.

