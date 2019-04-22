Bodies of mother, two children recovered from house in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The police recovered bodies of a woman and two children from a house in Orangi Town area of the port city late on Sunday.
As per details, the husband of a deceased had gone out to buy burger, when he returned at 10 pm he found the bodies of his wife and two children lying in a pool of blood. He immediately called the police.
On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered three bodies and shifted them to the medical facility for post-mortem.
The deceased have been identified as Anila (32), Fatima (3) and Abdul hadi (3).
Police found that the deceased throats were slit with a sharp object. While an investigation into the matter is underway.
