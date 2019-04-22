Bodies of mother, two children recovered from house in Karachi

KARACHI: The police recovered bodies of a woman and two children from a house in Orangi Town area of the port city late on Sunday.

As per details, the husband of a deceased had gone out to buy burger, when he returned at 10 pm he found the bodies of his wife and two children lying in a pool of blood. He immediately called the police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered three bodies and shifted them to the medical facility for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Anila (32), Fatima (3) and Abdul hadi (3).

Police found that the deceased throats were slit with a sharp object. While an investigation into the matter is underway.