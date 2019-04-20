Nadal crashes out to Fognini in Monte Carlo semi-finals

MONTE CARLO, Principality of Monaco: Rafael Nadal crashed to Fabio Fognini in the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals on Saturday, the Spanish clay court king swept aside 6-4, 6-2, to end his bid for a 12th title.

The shock result leaves Italian 13th seed Fognini facing unseeded Serb Dusan Lajovic in Sunday´s unscripted final.

Fognini, who beat Nadal three times all on clay in 2015, stopped a 25-set win streak in the principality for the world number two.

The last man to take a set off Nadal in Monte Carlo was Britain´s Kyle Edmund in 2017.

Fognini ended Nadal´s Monte Carlo reign on the fifth match point.