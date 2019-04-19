Mari Petroleum announces oil discovery in Punjab

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) along with its Joint Venture Partner Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has made an oil discovery at exploratory well in Punjab.

The discovery was made at Dharian-l ST-3, drilled in Ghauri, near Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi District.

It is 2nd consecutive discovery by the Ghauri Joint Venture in Ghauri Block.

The well was spud-in on December 21 , 2017 and drilled down to the depth of 4,770m MD/ 4,472m TVD with the objective to test the hydrocarbon potential of Sakessar and Khewra.

The Drill Stem Tests carried out in Khewra Formation flowed 372 barrels of crude oil @ 64/64" choke size having API gravity of 29° and WHFP 10-25 psi.

The Ghauri JV is planning to undertake expeditious evaluation ofDharian-l ST-3 discovery by putting it on test production.

The first ever discovery in Ghauri Block was made at exploratory well Ghauri X-I in 2014, which is currently on production. Ghauri JV intends to drill 3rd exploratory well namely Miraj-l as part of its continuous efforts for tapping indigenous hydrocarbon resources.

MPCL is the Operator of Ghauri Exploration License having 65% working interest share with PPL as 35 percent intrest holder.