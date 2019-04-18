PCB suspends Board of Governors member Numan Butt for violating constitution

Lahore The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman on Wednesday said it has banned one of member of its Board of Governors (BoG) from attending any meeting of the body for violating PCB constitution.

"PCB received a complaint from a member of its Board of Governors (BoG) against his fellow member Mr Numan Butt for misconduct.



As such, and as per Article 10(6) of the PCB Constitution, PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani has referred the complaint to an independent adjudicator, Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. This means as per Article 10(7) and pending the outcome of the proceedings, Mr Numan Butt will not be allowed to attend any BoG and Committee meetings," a statement issued by the PCB said.

Article 10(7) of the PCB Constitution reads as: “Any member, against whom a complaint is referred by the Chairman to the adjudicator, shall not be allowed to attend any meeting of the Board of Governors or any committee during the pendency of proceedings before the adjudicator.”

In the complaint, the BoG member alleged Mr Numan Butt with sharing confidential meeting documents with the media; using inappropriate and highly objectionable language against Chairman PCB; criticising the PCB and it’s management/policies through dishonest statements; making false accusations; carrying out misrepresentation of facts; and blatantly acting against the interests of Pakistan cricket.

The complainant has also alleged Mr Numan Butt for violating provisions of Article 19 of the PCB Constitution, which relates to Undertaking by Full Members and Associate Members of the General Body, which reads as:he shall, strive to achieve the objectives and purpose of the Board; he shall, abide by this Constitution, Rules, Regulations and any directives formulated or issued, from time to time, by the Board; he shall, not criticize the Pakistan Cricket Board or any of its functionaries or member(s), Players and Officials on any media platform; he shall, not hold any press conference, meeting, protest or participate in any procession, display any placard etc. against the Board and its officials at any private or public venue, individually or collectively;he shall abide by the directions of the Board;…”.