Whatsapp testing new feature to restrict users from taking screen shots of chats

Whatsapp is reportedly testing a new feature that would restrict users to take screen shot of the chats if they enable authentication feature in the app.



According to Wabetainfo, the world’s biggest messaging app is working to introduce the new feature and may roll out it soon.

In order to stop others from taking screenshots of chats, the user must enable the fingerprint authentication feature.



The step is taken to enhance the safety and security of the app users.

Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with reports that Whatsapp will introduce a feature to allow the users verify the source of image shared to them and check the authenticity of the images, in an attempt to curb the spread of unsubstantiated misinformation.