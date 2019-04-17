5 PCB board members reject MD Wasim Khan's appointment

QUETTA: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors meeting was postponed after some members refused to accept the appointment of Managing Director (MD) Wasim Khan, Geo News reported.

According to the TV channel, the meeting agenda was rejected by five out of seven members.

The PCB, however, said in a statement that the meeting was adjourned for a later date due to an incomplete quorum.

"The meeting was adjourned for a brief period pursuant to five members attempting to table a resolution, which was not part of the agenda," the statement said.

"The PCB Chairman had proposed any business other than the agenda could be considered under Any Other Items at the end of the meeting.



However, the Khan Research Laboratory (KRL) and the four regional representatives refused to return to complete the meeting," it said.

PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani said: “I am hugely disappointed by today’s events as I was looking forward to an interactive, productive and constructive discussion, which was aimed at taking Pakistan cricket forward.

“Yesterday, we called on the honourable Chief Minister of Balochistan and engaged in fruitful and enlightening discussions to promote cricket in Balochistan. It is, therefore, particularly disappointing that the representative from Balochistan also refused to return for the BoG meeting.”

‘We reaffirm our commitment to doing what is right for Pakistan cricket and once again becoming a strong force in the world game, and must not get derailed by personal agendas.”