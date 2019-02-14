Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s wedding invite is beyond imagination

MUMBAI: Akash Ambani, son of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019.



The wedding invite of Isha Ambani’s twin brother has surfaced online and its so adorable and beyond anyone’s imagination.

The unboxing of the grand invite has taken the internet by storm.



The invite of Akash Ambani’s nuptial comes in a magnificent box, decorated with beautiful flowers, pictures of Hindu Lord Krishna and embossed with the initials 'A' and 'S'.

When a person opens the box, a beautiful tune starts playing. The box contains an elaborate itinerary of the entire wedding with a heartwarming message from Ambani family.