Mohammad Bin Salman visit: Saudi cabinet authorises ministers to sign agreements with Pakistan

RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet that met under the chair of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud authorised the delegation headed by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to sign agreements with Pakistan.

The crown prince is scheduled to reach Islamabad next Saturday on a two-day visit during which a number of agreements worth billions of dollars investment in Pakistan are to be signed.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the Cabinet's session at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday afternoon, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Cabinet expressed its thanks and appreciation to the King and HRH Crown Prince for their concern and care for Makkah, Madinah and holy sites. It stressed that the visit of HRH Crown Prince and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Makkah and Holy Sites to the Grand Holy Mosque yesterday to be briefed on the third Saudi expansion project of the Mosque, and presiding over the Board's second meeting embody this concern and care in order to provide best services to the guests of Allah (pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors).

The cabinet authorised the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources or his deputy to complete discussions with the Pakistani side on a memorandums of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in the fields of developing renewable energy projects and studying investment opportunities, in the refining, petrochemical sectors and the mineral sector, and to sign them.

It also allowed the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Commission for Tourism and National Heritage of his deputy to discuss and sign with the Pakistani side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of archaeology and museums between the National Commission for Tourism and National Heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Department of Archaeology and Museums of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.