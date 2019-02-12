PM Imran Khan directs countrywide crackdown against gas theft

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed countrywide crackdown against gas theft and said Rs 50 billion gas was being stolen annually while the government was giving Rs 100 billion subsidy to 91 percent gas consumers.

He stated this while chairing a high-level meeting on various issues of gas sector.

The prime minister was informed that the Rs 50 billion stolen gas was being put in the category of unaccounted for gas and the burden of stolen or wasted gas was passed on to the consumers.