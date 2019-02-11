Priya Prakash put under house arrest after wink video went viral!

Achieving unfathomable success overnight with a mere 'wink', Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier says she wants to make a name for herself beyond the 'wink girl tag someday'.



In conversation with the media, the 19-year-old star delved into details regarding her upcoming movie 'Oru Adaar Love' that will see the light of day on February 14.

When asked as to how she's handling the 'wink girl tag, Priya revealed:



"The ‘wink girl’ tag is definitely helping me a lot with all the recognition and popularity. But I would like to outgrow that tag someday. Initially, it was hard to accept that something like this was happening. I am trying to enjoy it."

Revealing a shocking detail, the wink sensation shared that she was put under house arrest for a few days by her parents who became tensed due to her rapidly increasing popularity after her viral video caught attention of the entire nation.



"We were trying to handle it together. Because, everything was new to me as well as my family. It is true that I was not given cell phones or anything. For a few days I was under house arrest and I was not allowed to go out because my parents were tensed. The media people would turn up at my door without even informing. I ended up coming back from my college and giving them interviews in my college uniform. I had to do that! People just turned up at my door and asked, ‘Is this Priya Varrier’s house? Can we just see her? Can we meet her?’ My dad would make up some story like ‘she is not here’, ‘she is in the hostel’, something like that," she said.

On dealing with the loss of privacy after becoming the most Googled celebrity in India, Priya said, "I wouldn’t say there is a loss of privacy. Initially, there was a curfew at home that you cannot go out like before. But I didn’t want to give up on those things. I really enjoy going out with my friends and doing all those normal things.

The starlet will be seen making a debut in Bollywood in an upcoming film 'Sridevi Bungalow' which will be released later this year.