Saudi FM says authorities don't know where Khashoggi´s body is

WASHINGTON: Saudi Foreign Minister Adelal-jubeir said they still have not clue about Jamal Khashoggi´s body, he made this remarks during an interview broadcast Sunday.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was dismembered after his murder October 2 in the Saudi consulate at Istanbul but his remains have yet to be found.

The Minister was reported to have said that murder was carried out by the officials "acting outside their scope of authority" and that 11 people have been charged with the crime.

But asked where Khashoggi´s body is, he told the the interviewer "We don´t know."

Jubeir said the public prosecutor responsible for the case had sought evidence from Turkey but had received no response.

Questioned why those in custody couldn´t tell them where the body was, Jubeir responded: "We are still investigating."

"We have now a number of possibilities and we´re asking them what they did with the body, and I think this investigation is ongoing, and I would expect that eventually we will find the truth," he said.

The minister appeared in CBS´s "Face the Nation,"on Friday, the same day US President Donald Trump ignored a congressional deadline for reporting on who assassinated the journalist.

The minister said: "The crown prince, we know, did not order this. This was not a government-sanctioned operation."