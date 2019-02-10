Mehbooba Mufti praises PM Imran Khan

SRINAGAR: Former chief minister of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) Mehbooba Mufti has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating steps to name Baloki forest reserve after Sikh Guru Nanak and establishing a university under his name in Nankana Sahib.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that the Baloki Forest Reserve and a new University in Nankana Sahib will be established and named after Baba Guru Nanak.

He said Pakistan belongs to all citizens equally and we will ensure that Sikh pilgrims are facilitated for 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Commenting this, Mehbooba Mufti said slammed Indian government for focusing on renaming historic cities in India and building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

She said, “How times change. Centre’s top priority is seemingly renaming historic cities & building Ram Mandir. On the other hand , heartening to see that Pakistani PM Imran Khan has initiated steps to name Baloki forest reserve after Guru Nanak ji & create a university under his name.”



