Lilly Singh's unseen photos from Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's wedding are melting hearts

A very special guest from the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding may have gone unnoticed back then but pictures of her that have come afloat now are making fans ecstatic.



One the most globally recognized YouTubers, Lilly Singh, more popularly known as IISuperwomanII on the world wide web just turned to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her donning a festive spirit during the nuptials of the Hollywood hunk and the Bollywood diva.

In one of the photos that have now gone viral, the YouTube sensation can be seen applying haldi [turmeric] to the groom as Priyanka appears to be enjoying the jovial moment between the two.

"How to turn a Jonas brother into a Simpson. If I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it right! My sis @priyankachopra told me no mercy during the haldi (turmeric) ceremony on @nickjonas. Ya girl had to deliver," read her caption.

In the other picture, Lilly can be seen radiating in blue traditional wear, hugging Priyanka on her Sangeet.



Taking on a humorous toll in this post as well, the Super Woman writes: “Still buzzing from my sis @priyankachopra’s wedding. Look at us. Just two desi girls living life and about to go home to loving partners. Hers is @nickjonas and mine is @scarbrothedawg but honestly those are minor details. Yup. We’re the same.”







